Liege policeman continues to be in critical condition after shooting

Maxime Pans, the police officer who was seriously injured in early September, was shot during a police check in Liège. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A police officer who was shot in Liège in early September, continues to be in critical condition.

Maxime Pans, 33, was seriously injured on 9 September on Rue de Visé in Liège, when he was shot in the head by the occupant of a car during a police check.

Pans’ colleague responded by shooting back at the occupant of the car, who was killed.

Pans underwent two operations during the week of the shooting; the first operation took place a few hours after the incident and the second took place the following day, on 10 September, reported La Dernière Heure.

Pans’ condition remains stable despite his decrease in medical support, the victim’s family told the Liège police, reported Belga news agency.

“Maxime has been fighting for three weeks now. Doctors are reducing the medical support he is receiving and he remains stable. Although he is on an upward slope, his condition is still considered critical,” said the police officer’s family.

