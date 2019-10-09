Bicky Burger hit by complaint over ‘sickening’ campaign...

The campaign is meant to show that a real Bicky Burger is sold in a green box, not a white one. Credit: Facebook/Bicky Burger

Bicky Burger is being hit by a complaint from Brussels’ secretary of state for equality over a “sickening” campaign in which the brand depicts a man hitting a woman over a hamburger.

State Secretary for Equality Nawal Ben Hamou took to Facebook to announce she would file the complaint before Belgium’s Jury d’Éthique Publicitaire, an independent body which oversees the publicity sector.

“Only weeks before the day against violence against women, and as the number of women being killed by violent partners continues to rise, Bicky Burger decides to launch a sickening and totally irresponsible publicity campaign,” Ben Hamou wrote, referring to 25 November, date designated to raise awareness of domestic violence.

On a Facebook post that now appears to have been deleted, the Belgian hamburger brand, whose products are sold in several snack and fast food spots in the country, was lambasted by users over an illustrated campaign showing a man punching a woman in the face for bringing him a “fake Bicky.”

The advertisement appears to be part of a larger campaign the hamburger for “Real Bickys” the advertisement is seeking to promote on social media through the hashtag “#GoForReal.”

The brand’s campaign shows the extent to which authorities need to step up efforts to fight violence against women and online sexism, Ben Hamou wrote, adding that she was determined to make that fight a “priority.”

Responding to the criticism, the hamburger brand said its campaign did not seek to promote violence against women, instead, the campaign aimed to hit out at “fake Bicky” sales.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times