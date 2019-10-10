Parliament bomb scare suspect released, no involvement found...

The Flemish parliament was evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb scare while membres of the new government were holding a budget hearing on Tuesday. Credit: Google Street View

The man suspected of calling in a bomb threat in the Flemish Parliament has been released after evidence has shown he never threatened to commit an attack.

“From the material and objective elements of the thorough investigation and from the various interrogations, there appears to be no question of any bomb report or threat of an attack,” spokeswoman An Schoonjans told Bruzz.

The conversation with the man – which was held in English – was recorded in full, allowing the investigators to listen in to the exchange, reports local media. The man gave his identity, and at no point made any threat.

The Flemish parliament was evacuated on Tuesday after the interim president, Liesbeth Homans, was alerted by a staff member that bomb threat had been made by phone.

After the building was evacuated, Brussels police inspected the parliamentary building but found no suspicious objects.

The perpetrator remains unknown at this time.

