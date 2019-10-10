Brussels named 12th best city for singles in Europe

The only other Belgian city to make it onto the list is Leuven, coming in at 43rd. Credit: Rupinder Korpal/pexels

Brussels is the 12th best city in Europe for single people, according to research by Global travel site Big 7 Travel.

Using data from singletons, dating apps, population figures and the opinions of 1.5 million people, the website amassed a list ranking all from Birmingham (50) to Stockholm (1).

Coming in at number 12, Brussels sees “some of the most dating app downloads in Europe,” according to research. “The nightlife in Brussels is relaxed and slightly quieter than other European cities, but there’s plenty of places to meet a partner,” it adds.

The only other Belgian city to make it onto the list is Leuven, coming in at 43rd due to “a high single student population and plenty of bars (and Belgian beers!).”

“These are the cities where you’ll have the best chances of finding love. Or, at least a date for the evening,” the site explained.

For the full list, click here.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times