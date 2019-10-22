Brussels Airport hit by hour-long delays after security guard demonstrations

Passengers at Brussels Airport faced up to an hour of delays to go through security checkpoints as a result of a demonstration by workers of the security sector on Tuesday.

The demonstration hit morning operations at the airport the hardest, a spokesperson with Brussels Airport said, adding that things were expected to progressively return to normal.

“During the morning rush hour there were long lines and waiting times of between 45 minutes to an hour,” Brussels Airport communications officer Nathalie Pierard said.

The airport is expected to handle around 68,000 arriving and departing travellers on Tuesday, in what amounts to a regular day regarding passenger flow.

Around 350 protesters, many of them security agents at the airport, demonstrated outside NATO’s headquarters on Tuesday morning, in a protest whose links with the military alliance headquarter’s remain unclear.

The demonstrators are seeking to reinforce their demands as a new working agreement is negotiated.

Pierard said it remained unclear whether the action would continue to impact airport operations in the coming days, adding that they were waiting to hear back from worker’s representatives.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Time