Brussels Region is thinking about banning motorcycles...

In Brussels' low emission zone, the results of the study could lead to access restrictions. Credit: Pxhere

The Brussels’ government wants to carry out a study to show if motorcycles should be prohibited in the Brussels-Capital-Region.

The government agency Brussels Environment will study the amount of fine dust and greenhouse gases emitted by motorised two-wheelers in 2020, and decide if measures to prohibit certain categories of scooters and motorcycles will be necessary for the Region’s low emission zone.

The automobile and motorcycle federation Febiac called the idea a “pure provocation,” reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

A French study last week revealed that motorcycles emit up to eleven times more carbon monoxide and six times more nitrogen oxide than cars, because new motorcycles ‘only’ have to be in compliance with the Euro 4-norm whereas cars need the Euro 6-rating.

First analyses show that motorcycles in Brussels are responsible for 6% of the total CO2-emissions, 0.2% of nitrogen emissions and 0.4% of fine dust, according to La Dernière Heure.

“This kind of reasoning is simplistic because it targets a minority of the road users and because it has been proven that daily traffic jams could be reduced with 40% if only 10% of drivers would choose a motorcycle instead of a car. We invite the Region to look at mobility in a different way instead of announcing a ban,” said Philippe Dehennin, the chairman of Febiac, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

“European legislation chose to regulate all the large numbers (cars and delivery vans) and larger vehicles (trucks and buses) first, and the smaller ones (mopeds and motorcycles) after,” he said, adding that the Euro 5-norm will be mandatory for motorcyclists starting from 2020.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times