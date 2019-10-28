 
‘Relieved that no one died in a ditch,’ says EU Brexit coordinator
Monday, 28 October, 2019
    ‘Relieved that no one died in a ditch,’ says EU Brexit coordinator

    Monday, 28 October 2019
    The EU's Brexit Coordinator Guy Verhofstadt tweeted on Monday that he was relieved that "nobody died in a ditch". Credit: © Belga.

    The European Union’s Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt tweeted on Monday afternoon after the EU granted the UK a Brexit extension on Monday morning that he is relieved that “no one died in a ditch”.

    This tweet comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commented on 5 September that he would rather “be dead in a ditch” than ask for a postponement of Brexit beyond the now void 31 October deadline.

    Despite his objections to a postponement, Johnson formally requested on 19 October an extension for the UK’s deadline to withdraw from the EU.

    Related News:

    Although the EU postponed its decision regarding a Brexit extension last week, the ambassadors of the EU27 officially agreed on Monday morning to provide the UK with a new deadline of 31 January 2020.

    Meanwhile, in Westminster, Boris Johnson is expected to put to a vote on Monday evening the possibility of a general election on 12 December.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

