‘Relieved that no one died in a ditch,’ says EU Brexit coordinator

The EU's Brexit Coordinator Guy Verhofstadt tweeted on Monday that he was relieved that "nobody died in a ditch". Credit: © Belga.

The European Union’s Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt tweeted on Monday afternoon after the EU granted the UK a Brexit extension on Monday morning that he is relieved that “no one died in a ditch”.

This tweet comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commented on 5 September that he would rather “be dead in a ditch” than ask for a postponement of Brexit beyond the now void 31 October deadline.

Relieved that finally no one died in a ditch. Whether the UK’s democratic choice is revoke or an orderly withdraw, confirmed or not in a second referendum, the uncertainty of Brexit has gone on for far too long. This extra time must deliver a way forward. — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) October 28, 2019

Despite his objections to a postponement, Johnson formally requested on 19 October an extension for the UK’s deadline to withdraw from the EU.

Related News:

Although the EU postponed its decision regarding a Brexit extension last week, the ambassadors of the EU27 officially agreed on Monday morning to provide the UK with a new deadline of 31 January 2020.

Meanwhile, in Westminster, Boris Johnson is expected to put to a vote on Monday evening the possibility of a general election on 12 December.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times