Police launch probe after attack on 63-year-old sex worker

The Brussels public prosecutor has launched an investigation into an assault on a sex worker in her sixties who had to be hospitalised with a broken arm.

Police are working to identify the alleged perpetrator or perpetrators of the attack, who beat the 63-year-old unidentified sex worker while she was on the street, RTBF reports.

The incident took place at around 10 P.M. on Wednesday in the municipality of Saint Josse on the same street where las year a 17-year-old man stabbed a sex worker to death, sparking protests for safer working conditions in the sector.

The victim had to be hospitalised with a broken arm as a result of the attack, with police coming to the hospital an hour after the incident took place.

“We were in touch with the first respondents and, based on the information [provided], we concluded that it was not an urgent intervention,” police spokesperson Audrey Dereymaeker told the outlet.

The causes leading to the attack remain unclear, with some reports suggesting that the attacker(s) were after the sex-workers money.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance camera footage and an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack is ongoing.

