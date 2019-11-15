 
Polluting buses still used by De Lijn in Brussels’ low emissions zone
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 November, 2019
Latest News:
Polluting buses still used by De Lijn in...
Three measures to speed up Belgium’s asylum process...
Couple convicted after man throws 5-year-old through first-floor...
Antwerp football club will temporarily abandon years long...
Ransom of $300,000 asked for Belgian backpacker (18)...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 November 2019
    Polluting buses still used by De Lijn in Brussels’ low emissions zone
    Three measures to speed up Belgium’s asylum process
    Couple convicted after man throws 5-year-old through first-floor window
    Antwerp football club will temporarily abandon years long rule that players can only shower naked
    Ransom of $300,000 asked for Belgian backpacker (18) missing in Australia, podcast claims
    Flemish minister walks away from anti-foie gras protest at Michelin-starred restaurant
    Payments rounded to nearest 5 cents from December: the end of 1 and 2 cents?
    Saint-Josse-ten-Noode refuses to provide extra protection for its sex workers
    New hashtag #thisisourculture goes viral as Flemish artists protest culture cutbacks
    Two girls (12 and 13) arrested for beating up and filming other pupil at school gate in Antwerp
    Brussels eyes tax on registration of bulky vehicles
    Antwerp football club excludes eight youth players from training after they refuse to shower naked
    Nine-minute flights between Liège and Maastricht to be scrapped
    Student hospitalised after being hit by tram in Brussels
    Saint-Josse residents finally have a place to swim after 10 year wait
    Tens of thousands international petitioners urge Belgium to stop 5G rollout
    Vlaams Belang launches campaign against jihadis’ return to Belgium
    Violence against Brussels police quadrupled in four years
    GMO imports face fresh opposition in European Parliament
    Throwing cigarette butts on the streets in Brussels to be punished by €200 fine
    View more

    Polluting buses still used by De Lijn in Brussels’ low emissions zone

    Friday, 15 November 2019
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Flanders’ public transport company De Lijn continued to use diesel buses inside Brussels’ low emission zone (LEZ) even though they have been banned from circulation since the start of the year.

    Regulations on the vehicles allowed inside the LEZ were tightened this year, with authorities adding Euro 2 diesel-powered vehicles to the list of vehicles banned in the zone, created in 2018.

    “We are aware that De Lijn drove, up to a few months ago, with Euro 2 standard buses,” a representative of Bruxelles Environnement told Bruzz.

    While some cars are exempted from the ban, such those used by the military or by emergency services, public transport vehicles are not eligible for an exemption and are subject to fines.

    Related News:

     

    A spokesperson with De Lijn confirmed that the company had already been fined but declined to provide information on the number of fines or say how many of their buses are concerned by the ban, according to the outlet.

    The spokesperson told Bruzz that the company did their “utmost” to make their fleet compliant with the LEZ, adding that other transport providers were also facing similar difficulties.

    But representatives of Brussels’ STIB/NMBS and Wallonia’s TEC both said that they had no vehicles which violated the new regulations in the LEZ.

    “De Lijn tries as much as possible to ban Euro 2 and 3 norm-vehicles,” a representative of the ACOD umbrella organisation for public services told Bruzz, adding that the buses were driven by the company only as a back-up solution in order to be able to guarantee service.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job