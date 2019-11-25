Garbage in Brussels will be collected ‘as normal’ from Tuesday

The garbage collection has been disrupted since last Monday due to a protest against Bruxelles-Propreté’s management's proposal to adjust the work system. Credit: Twitter/Aurel Gavriloaia

The ‘dissatisfaction action‘ of the Bruxelles-Propreté staff will end on Monday, and garbage will be collected as usual starting from Tuesday.

The garbage collection in the Brussels Region has been disrupted since last Monday due to a protest against Bruxelles-Propreté’s management’s proposal to adjust the work system. The Brussels cleanliness management was considering increasing the two-thirds threshold of the “fini-fini” system, meaning all personnel is sent home once two-third of the trucks in the area have returned to the depot, to 90%, in order to reduce the number of work accidents caused by rushing staff members, reports RTBF.

The ‘dissatisfaction action’ meant that the garbage collectors worked, but only following the rules to the letter. In practice, that meant only taking one bag per hand or not rushing to cross the street, resulting in many tours not being completed in time.

The discussion of the increased threshold, which had been scheduled to take place during a Bruxelles-Propreté meeting on 5 December, has been scrapped from the agenda on Monday after a week of the workers’ dissatisfaction.

“The workers and the management have come to an agreement on Monday morning,” a spokesperson for Bruxelles-Propreté said to The Brussels Times. “Starting from tomorrow, garbage collection will resume as normal,” she added.

