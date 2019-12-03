Low cost Transavia confirms Brussels Airport flights for summer 2020

Transavia also operates charter flights and uses Schiphol, Eindhoven and Rotterdam as home ports. Additionally, the company operates a number of flights from Groningen .Credit: wikipedia

The Dutch low-cost airline Transavia has confirmed that it will launch flights to Brussels Airport from the next summer scheduling season, the Brussels airport announced on Tuesday.

The first connections, mainly to the Mediterranean, will begin at the end of March.

It was previously announced that the company, a subsidiary of the Air France-KLM aeronautics group, would soon be moving to Zaventem. But the date and details were not yet known.

In practice, Transavia will offer 28 flights a week, serving nine destinations:

Alicante and Ibiza in Spain

Verona in Italy

Corfu, Heraklion and Thessaloniki in Greece

Faro in Portugal

Tel Aviv in Israel

Agadir in Morocco

While two aircraft will be moved to Brussels Airport, the airport will not become a new base for the company and the flight attendants will be Dutch, the company said

The announced routes will currently only be served during the summer season. Next year, the company will examine the possibility of extending them during the winter.

The airline previously made headlines after it decided to weigh its passengers before their flight on Thursday as part of an experiment into reducing CO2 emissions.

Active for more than 50 years, the company hopes to attract both Belgian and southern Dutch passengers but also to increase the number of tourists and other visitors to Belgium through its flights. Each year, it carries more than 15 million passengers to more than 110 destinations.

Transavia also operates charter flights and uses Schiphol, Eindhoven and Rotterdam as home ports. Additionally, the company operates a number of flights from Groningen, reports Bruzz.

