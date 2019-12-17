 
Brussels building to be demolished after being ravaged by fire
Tuesday, 17 December, 2019
Brussels building to be demolished after being ravaged...
    Brussels building to be demolished after being ravaged by fire

    Two car pumps and two fire ladders were sent to the site. Credit: Stefan Vandenhende/Twitter

    An empty building in Brussels North District which was ravaged by a fire which broke out on Monday under unclear circumstances will be preventatively demolished.

    The abandoned building, located at number 112 in Schaerbeek’s Rue d’Aerschot, was engulfed in flames, with firefighters alerted at around noon on Monday and the flames quenched around two hours later.

    A team of firefighters remained on-site throughout the night to ensure that the fire would not start back up again, and the building is set to be demolished on Tuesday, according to Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire department, BX1 reports.

    The raging fire sent large plumes of smoke billowing above the skyline of northern Brussels and prompted the evacuation of ten people from the area near the building, located on a street running behind Gare du Nord.

    The fire released traces of asbestos from the building, with small particles of the hazardous and now banned building material also found on the sidewalk on Rue d’Aerschot.

    With the building’s foundations destabilised by the fire, a total or partial demolition will be carried out by a specialised firm on Tuesday, Derieuw said, adding that the causes of the fire remained unknown.

    To prevent more asbestos to be released into the air by the demolition, the firefighters will preventatively shower the building’s smoky remains ahead of the demolition.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

