Brussels public transport company to take next step to ticket digitalisation

The Brussels public transport company STIB will increase the prices of its paper tickets by €0.50 at the same time the new contactless payment system will be introduced, starting from April or May 2020.

The prices of the paper tickets for one ride and the ones that are valid for 24 hours will be increased, the other prices will remain the same, according to STIB.

If the pilot phase for contactless payment goes smoothly, STIB will implement the new system over the whole network from April or May. Holding a bank card or smartphone with a contactless payment option against the new devices in trams and metro stations will pay for the tickets, and buying tickets in advance will no longer be necessary.

The Brussels government approved the proposal to increase the prices of the paper tickets for the single rides and the day-passes with €0.50, as other STIB tickets are only available with a Mobib-card.

Single-ride tickets from the machines in the stations will cost €2.60, instead of €2.10. Buying a ticket from the driver, which at €2.50 was more expensive than from a machine already, will now cost €3. Prices for 24-hour passes will fo from €7.5 to €8, reports RTBF.

“We are introducing extra options to purchase a ticket and all existing fares will be retained. So it will still be possible to buy a one-way ticket for €2.1, if you pay contactless,” said Marie Thibaut de Maisières, a spokesperson for the Minister for Mobility, Elke Van den Brandt, reports Bruzz.

The adjustment of the fares of the paper tickets is intended to discourage people from buying them on paper. “The tickets are expensive to produce,” says An Van Hamme, a spokesperson for STIB, reports Bruzz. “Additionally, they are polluting, and buying a ticket from the driver causes delays,” she added.

Tickets to and from Brussels Airport will be adjusted for technical reasons as well. Anyone buying a contactless ticket cannot select what type of trip they are taking, meaning tickets to the airport will cost the same as all other trips.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times