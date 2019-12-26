 
Man dead at Gare du Luxembourg was former youth player with RSC Anderlecht
Thursday, 26 December, 2019
    Thursday, 26 December 2019
    Man dead at Gare du Luxembourg was former youth player with RSC Anderlecht

    Thursday, 26 December 2019
    The 37-year-old former youth footballer fell on the tracks after being removed from the train due to an altercation on board. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The man who died after falling on the train tracks at a Brussels station on Tuesday was a former youth football player with RSC Anderlecht.

    The man has been identified as 37-year-old Lionel Viola, who used to play for the football club’s youth league until he was 17-years-old, according to HLN.

    Viola died in Gare du Luxembourg on 24 December after he fell on the train tracks, in an incident currently under investigation.

    A representative of Brussels’ public prosecutor’s office said Viola had to be removed from the train after exhibiting aggressive behaviour and after being found to be under the influence of alcohol.

    “After an argument with a train coach, he was kicked off the train,” the representative said. “The train left and the person in question started hitting the windows of the train from the outside,” he said.

    He added that Lionel was thought to have lost his balance at some point, causing him to fall and end up underneath the train.

    Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, and an inquiry into the acts of all the people present during the incident as well as into captured security footage is currently underway.

    Following his debut with the Anderlecht club, Viola moved to the Italian city of Verona at age 17. Upon his return to Belgium at 19, he played with the Sporting Charleroi, the Olympic Charleroi and Wevelgem City and RWN Walhain.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

