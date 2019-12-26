Man dead at Gare du Luxembourg was former youth player with RSC Anderlecht

A representative of Brussels’ public prosecutor’s office said Viola had to be removed from the train after exhibiting aggressive behaviour and after being found to be under the influence of alcohol.
“After an argument with a train coach, he was kicked off the train,” the representative said. “The train left and the person in question started hitting the windows of the train from the outside,” he said.
He added that Lionel was thought to have lost his balance at some point, causing him to fall and end up underneath the train.
Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, and an inquiry into the acts of all the people present during the incident as well as into captured security footage is currently underway.
Following his debut with the Anderlecht club, Viola moved to the Italian city of Verona at age 17. Upon his return to Belgium at 19, he played with the Sporting Charleroi, the Olympic Charleroi and Wevelgem City and RWN Walhain.