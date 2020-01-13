New powder letter sent to Foreign Affairs office in Brussels
Monday, 13 January 2020
As a precaution, the floor where the letter was found has been closed. Credit: Wikipedia
Another powder letter has been sent in Brussels, this time to the FPS Foreign Affairs.
It is not yet clear if the contents of the envelope are harmful, but the other envelopes that were sent to other FPSs in Brussels on Friday have been analysed, and contained flour, according to the Brussels prosecutor’s office.
“The fire brigade is on the scene, but our intervention is coming to an end,” Walter Derieuw, spokesperson of the Brussels fire department, told The Brussels Times.
“It is the same product in all envelopes,” said Denis Goeman, a spokesperson for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office. “We are now waiting for further analysis to see if there are any traces that could lead to the person who sent them,” he added.