 
New powder letter sent to Foreign Affairs office in Brussels
Monday, 13 January, 2020
    Monday, 13 January 2020
    New powder letter sent to Foreign Affairs office in Brussels

    Monday, 13 January 2020
    As a precaution, the floor where the letter was found has been closed. Credit: Wikipedia

    Another powder letter has been sent in Brussels, this time to the FPS Foreign Affairs.

    It is not yet clear if the contents of the envelope are harmful, but the other envelopes that were sent to other FPSs in Brussels on Friday have been analysed, and contained flour, according to the Brussels prosecutor’s office.

    “The fire brigade is on the scene, but our intervention is coming to an end,” Walter Derieuw, spokesperson of the Brussels fire department, told The Brussels Times.

    “It is the same product in all envelopes,” said Denis Goeman, a spokesperson for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office. “We are now waiting for further analysis to see if there are any traces that could lead to the person who sent them,” he added.

    So far, there is no official link with the similar envelopes that were sent to the Walloon FPSs last week. “It is still unclear whether this envelope also contains flour,” said Goeman.

    As a precaution, the floor where the letter was found has been closed, and no one is allowed in or out for the time being. Several people have been decontaminated on the spot.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

