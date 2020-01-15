 
Meeting with far-right Turkish politicians was ‘judgement error,’ says Saint-Josse Mayor
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Latest News:
Meeting with far-right Turkish politicians was ‘judgement error,’...
Flemish government finds €4 million for cultural projects...
Nearly 90% of European websites do not respect...
Smoke from Australia fires threatens first 2020 tennis...
EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    Meeting with far-right Turkish politicians was ‘judgement error,’ says Saint-Josse Mayor
    Flemish government finds €4 million for cultural projects after round of cuts
    Nearly 90% of European websites do not respect privacy regulations
    Smoke from Australia fires threatens first 2020 tennis Grand Slam
    EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting for verification
    European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all brands
    Another suspicious envelope flagged in Brussels
    2019 was a record year for property sales in Belgium
    Carrefour to start payments via fingerprints in Brussels
    Cyber attack sees Picanol shares suspended
    Storms predicted, 1722 hotline activated
    Brits third-largest group among over 30,000 new Belgian citizens in 2019
    Boris Johnson asks Huawei’s detractors to suggest alternatives
    Boris Johnson rejects call for Scottish independence
    Over 240 drivers protest trial over legality of Uber in Brussels
    Less alcohol, but more drugs behind the wheel, police campaign shows
    Nearly 200 cyclists, pedestrians and scooter users charged by Brussels police in December
    Professional cockfighting ring discovered on Flemish farm
    1 in 3 Flemish cities and municipalities ‘cannot guarantee services’ due to internet problems
    Flemish youths on average start drinking alcohol at 14.6 years of age, study shows
    View more

    Meeting with far-right Turkish politicians was ‘judgement error,’ says Saint-Josse Mayor

    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    Mayor Emir Kir, a member of the Parti Socialiste, has twice met with Turkish politicians belonging to an ultranationalist, far-right party. © Belga

    A Brussels mayor who spurred controversy for holding a meeting with Turkish politicians from a nationalist, far-right party has said the meeting was a “judgement error.”

    Saint-Josse Mayor Emir Kir deleted social media posts of the meeting he held in December with a group Turkish mayors, citing the “commotion” caused by the presence of two members of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

    “I unequivocally confirm that this was a judgement error on my part,” Kir wrote on Twitter, adding that he would be “more vigilant” in future occasions.

    Related News:

     

    The December meeting marked the second time Kir met with a member of the ultranationalist and euroskeptic party, following a 2018 trip to Turkey during which he met visited a mayor said to have links to the Grey Wolves, a youth group which has been described as neo-fascist and is often seen as the MHP’s youth militant wing.

    The meeting, which Kir’s cabinet said was arranged in the context of the mayors’ visit to Brussels, organised by the EU, sparked outcry among Kir’s Parti Socialist (PS), with one member saying it should never be accepted to “pleasantly” meet with the far-right.

    “I value the values of the PS and condemn the extreme right in any form, anywhere in the world,” Kir tweeted.

    The encounter also prompted condemnation from followers of Kir on social media, with the mayor saying he would file a complaint with police over alleged death threats and “violent public attacks” made against him online.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job