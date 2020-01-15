 
Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian privacy agency
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Latest News:
Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian...
Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor made...
Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch...
Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French...
Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian privacy agency
    Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor made at least two more victims
    Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch of first tourist e-boat
    Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French minor
    Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’ new coach
    Belgium’s law on privacy and electronic data needs to be amended
    €22 million pledged to improve elderly care in Wallonia
    Kevin De Bruyne is the only Belgian on the UEFA Team of the Year
    Flu cases nearly triple since the start of January
    Brussels LEZ stricter for people with disabilities than Flemish counterparts
    Flanders wants Brussels to stop funding after-school community projects
    Research: new breakthrough in battling resistance to antibiotics
    Antwerp diamond trade sees 20% drop back to financial crisis levels
    Belgian start-up Cowboy crowdfunds over €4.5 million
    Belgians average 10 years with the same employer
    Over 175 Belgian rail employees fired for alcohol abuse over four year period
    New Belgian eID ‘first in the world’ with extra protection against forgery
    Fossil fuels will continue to dominate central heating market, industry says
    Nearly 3,000 laughing gas capsules seized from a vehicle by Belgian police
    Hunting banned in Belgian military domain to protect pair of wolves
    View more

    Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian privacy agency

    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    © Belga
    The chain also stressed that this will be a temporary experiment in one store. Credit: Belga
    © Belga

    The Belgian Data Protection Authority has stated that there is “a good chance” it will investigate Carrefour’s fingerprint payment system.

    The supermarket chain announced on Tuesday that it will organise a pilot project allowing clients to pay for their groceries with their fingerprints in a store in the centre of Brussels. The clients will be able to pay by scanning their finger at the cash register, after which the money will disappear from their bank account.

    Several weeks ago, the Belgian Data Protection Authority (GBA) contacted Carrefour informally, after the supermarket announced a similar test in which customers could add points to their loyalty card with their fingerprint, without using their card.

    “We asked Carrefour a few questions and discovered that a test had already taken place,” said David Stevens, the president of the GBA, reports De Standaard. “It turned out that Carrefour had already collected fingerprints. Now that we’ve heard the news about the new experiment with fingerprint payments, there’s a good chance we’ll send our inspectors. I cannot yet formally confirm that we will do that, but I think there is a good chance,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    The European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy regulations forbid companies to collect biometric data like fingerprints.

    However, “there are exceptions, but people have to explicitly give their consent in those cases,” said Stevens. “And that is more than just a signature on paper. Customers really have to understand the risks. If, through hacking, your password falls into the wrong hands, you can replace it. But you cannot just change your fingerprint, face or the iris of your eye. Hence the strict rules,” he added.

    “We will collaborate with companies who are specialised in security. We are not the first company to collect fingerprints, and there are other companies that collect other, very sensitive personal information from their customers,” said Aurélie Gerth, a spokesperson for Carrefour, reports De Tijd.

    The chain also stressed that this will be a temporary experiment in one store.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job