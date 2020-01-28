 
Belgian national protests: what’s running in rush hour?
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s federated entities agree on better representation at...
Coronavirus: Appeal launched for protective gear for China...
Flemish government launches cooking app for a healthy...
Delphine Boël affair: International reports on King Albert...
Europe wants to get rid of 1 and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 January 2020
    Belgium’s federated entities agree on better representation at the EU
    Coronavirus: Appeal launched for protective gear for China
    Flemish government launches cooking app for a healthy diet
    Delphine Boël affair: International reports on King Albert II’s admission
    Europe wants to get rid of 1 and 2 cents coins
    Belgian national protests: what’s running in rush hour?
    Did Albert II aknowledge too little, too late?
    How postal codes impact the health of Brussels residents
    Transparency International clashes with Hungary on corruption index
    Five questions to philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on the best electoral system
    Brexit: Brussels gets ready for tough negotiations
    France to ban the ‘grinding up’ of male chicks by 2021
    Pupils with migration background more often bullies, but also victims
    Brussels garbage goes uncollected amid national demonstration
    Missing Belgian plumber’s concrete-encased remains pulled from canal in the Netherlands
    Burning incense as harmful as smoking indoors, says Test Achats
    Bruges NYE drone ‘firework’ show goes viral, despite technical issues
    High-speed trains from Brussels to Germany cost less from February
    Not repatriating IS children already costs Belgium €100,000: what’s happening?
    Ostend wants to build largest green hydrogen plant in the Benelux by 2025
    View more

    Belgian national protests: what’s running in rush hour?

    Tuesday, 28 January 2020
    According to the FGTB/ABVV trade union, roughly 20,000 people participated in the demonstration. Credit: Belga

    Roughly 10,000 people walked in the demonstration for stronger national security from Brussels-North to Brussels-Midi station on Tuesday 28 January, according to the official count of the Brussels police.

    “The demonstration ended around 2:15 PM, without any issues. It even ended earlier than we had thought, as the end was foreseen around 3:30 PM,” a spokesperson for the Brussels Capital-Ixelles police zone told The Brussels Times.

    “All roads have been opened again, so everything should be back to normal now,” she said, adding that most of the public transport services should also be running like normal, for the most part.

    Credit: Belga

    De Lijn had previously communicated over Twitter that there had been no official strike notice, but that disruptions were possible, according to ACOD.

    95% of all drivers are working, and after the end of the demonstration, there should be no more disruptions, according to the transport company.

    Translation of Tweet: “The national action day of the trade union causes slight inconvenience to our buses and trams. If you want to check whether your bus or tram is running, you can consult the real-time information on our website and in the app.”

    Related News:

     

    The metro network should not experience too many disruptions, as metro lines 1, 2, 5 and 6 are all running, but travellers may need to take a longer waiting time into account until the end of Tuesday.

    “Even though the demonstration has ended, the network will remain disrupted until the end of the service today,” Guy Sablon, a STIB spokesperson, told the Brussels Times. “The people who have participated in the demonstration, are absent for the whole day,” he added.

    Translation of Tweet: “The situation will remain stable for the whole afternoon. Lines operating at 4:00 PM:”

    The rest of the STIB network will remain disrupted until the end of the service. Only the tram lines 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 19, 25, 51, 55, 82, 92 and 97 are operated. For buses, lines 12, 20, 29, 34, 36, 46, 47, 49, 53, 57, 60, 63, 65, 66, 71, 78, 87, 89 and 95 are the only ones running.

    The only open Bootik/Kiosk sales points in the stations will be in Gare du Midi/Zuidstation and Rogier. The one in Rogier, however, has closed at 3:00 PM for the occasion, instead of its usual closing time at 6:00 PM.

    The national railway company SNCB/NMBS communicated that it forecast little to no impact on train traffic.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job