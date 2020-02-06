Youth for Climate will start marching again in Brussels on Friday

It will be the organisation's first climate march since it decided to work more specifically on several themes. Credit: Belga

Members of the Youth for Climate organisation will skip school on Friday 7 February to march in Brussels to draw attention to the problematic pollution of the oceans.

The campaign is part of the “International week of the Oceans” and will see the youth marching from Brussels-Central station to Brussels-Midi station.

It will be the organisation’s first climate march since it decided to work more specifically on several themes.

“It’s still quite a classical march, since we’ll still be out on the streets with as many young people as possible. There will be megaphones and we will be playing music,” said Lola Segers, who will take part in the march, reports Bruzz. “But there are also new things. There will be a percussion group drumming, there will be some fringe events, and Greenpeace will walk with melting ice penguins,” she added.

It remains to be seen whether there will be a large turnout, after Flemish Minister for Education Ben Weyts once again explicitly condemned the skipping school aspect of the marches.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times