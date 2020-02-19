 
100 tractors protest against EU budget cuts at Cinquantenaire on Thursday
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Latest News:
Wallonia to get new network of express bus...
Child smuggler arrested at Brussels Airport sentenced to...
Brussels Bourse building to be transformed into Beer...
100 tractors protest against EU budget cuts at...
How Artificial Intelligence could transform the European economic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    Wallonia to get new network of express bus lines
    Child smuggler arrested at Brussels Airport sentenced to 36 months in prison
    Brussels Bourse building to be transformed into Beer Museum
    100 tractors protest against EU budget cuts at Cinquantenaire on Thursday
    How Artificial Intelligence could transform the European economic and political landscape
    Belgium’s Queen discusses harassment with young students
    Lidl announces Belgian expansion plans
    90,000 households in Wallonia still have not paid TV tax abolished in 2018
    Dour 2020 removes French rapper after homophobic Snapchat
    New wolf sighting confirmed in Belgium
    Winter holidaymakers warned: already 15 deaths from avalanches
    Animal shelters have more work, and get more subsidy
    Brussels to hit federal government with lawsuit over airport noise complaints
    Escalators in Leuven station out of order since January
    Two Belgian hikers rescued by helicopter in south of France
    Ban on free plastic bags not respected on markets
    Gold nears 7-year high amid coronavirus growth fears
    UZ Leuven uses new technique to combat epilepsy
    All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first in Belgium
    Belgium’s only ‘British’ roundabout to disappear
    View more

    100 tractors protest against EU budget cuts at Cinquantenaire on Thursday

    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    The farmers will start gathering around 10:00 AM, but the protest will start around noon. Credit: Belga

    About 100 tractors will gather at Parc Cinquantenaire in Brussels on Thursday, as farmers will protest the cut in the future EU budget that will be discussed at the special EU summit.

    “They will gather in front of the main entrance of Parc Cinquantenaire, as they cannot arrive in front of the Council building and Schuman roundabout,” said Anne Petre, a spokesperson for the Walloon Farmers Association (FWA).

    The initial aim was to gather on Schuman, in front of the Council building, but as security perimeters will be set up around Rond Point Schuman, the farmers will get as close as they can on Rue de la Loi in the “free expression zone.”

    “The farmers want to address (President of the European Council) Charles Michel regarding his budget proposal, and just be present while the discussions about the financial framework will take place at the Summit,” Ksenija Simovic of Copa-Cogeca, an interest group representing about 22 million European farmers, told The Brussels Times.

    Related News:

     

    The farmers will start gathering around 10:00 AM, but the protest will start around noon, according to Copa-Cogeca. The Walloon Federation of Agriculture, the Young European Farmers’ Organisation CEJA, and several other agricultural unions will be present at the static protest against Michel’s budget proposal.

    The farmers will be protesting the budget cuts for the Common Agricultural Policy compared to the current programming period in the future EU budget.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job