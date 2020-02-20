 
Storms Ciara and Dennis uprooted 500 trees in Brussels
Thursday, 20 February, 2020
    Storms Ciara and Dennis uprooted 500 trees in Brussels

    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    In total, about 1,500 trees were uprooted in Belgium. Credit: Belga

    About 500 trees in Brussels have been uprooted, broken, or otherwise damaged during storms Ciara and Dennis over the past weekends.

    “We are amazed at how well the forest has withstood the winds,” said Brussels Environment, which was afraid the damage of the winds, which reached up to 109 km/hour, would be a lot worse.

    “In 1990, dozens of hectares of greenery still went down in the Forêt de Soignes,” said Frederik Vaes of Brussels Environment to Bruzz. “Now, we speak of 0.15% damage, so we can hardly speak of real damage,” he said, adding that only some 200 trees were uprooted in the forest this time.

    “We are astonished by the way the forest resisted the wind during Ciara,” said Stephane Vanwijnsberghe to La Derniére Heure. “It’s difficult to explain why there was so little damage. Maybe it’s because there was no local micro tornado,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    In the entire Brussels Region, only 500 trees were damaged by Ciara and Dennis.

    A total of 1,500 trees have fallen in Belgium during the storms. The damage caused by the second storm, Dennis, was already considerably lower than the damage done by Ciara.

    Additionally, Brussels Environment is not too worried about storm Ellen, that could possibly hit Belgium next weekend.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

