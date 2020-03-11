 
What we know about the first coronavirus death in Belgium
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
    What we know about the first coronavirus death in Belgium

    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    The woman had several severe underlying conditions. Credit: Belga

    The first patient who died from the consequences of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium was a “very ill” 90-year-old woman.

    The woman had been struggling with several severe underlying conditions, professor Steven Van Gucht said during a press conference.

    “This confirms what we already knew, that these people are particularly susceptible to infection,” he said, repeatedly adding that this also demonstrated how important it is for everyone to follow the government’s recommendations.

    On Monday afternoon, the woman was admitted to hospital with severe lung problems, said Hervé Deladrière, the medical director of Iris Hospitaux Sud in Brussels, where she was treated, at the press conference. The patient had a long medical history.

    To protect the privacy of the family, no further details were given.

    “Because the patient belonged to a high-risk group, we immediately set everything in motion and started the correct procedures. The patient was cared for in complete isolation and a test was taken. That test turned out to be positive,” he added.

    “We expect that there will be more deaths in the coming days or weeks,” Van Gucht said. “We must show solidarity to protect the weakest in society,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

