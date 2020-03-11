 
Coronavirus: first death confirmed in Belgium
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Coronavirus: first death confirmed in Belgium

    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    The first patient infected with the coronavirus has died in Belgium, it was announced on Wednesday morning

    Minister of Health Maggie De Block and her Brussels colleague Alain Maron announced this on Wednesday, whereafter the news was quickly circulated by the Belga News Agency.

    It concerns a ninety-year-old patient, who was treated in Hôpitaux Iris Sud. No more information is known at this time.

    “Despite the quality of the care provided by the medical teams, a 90-year-old patient died,” said Minister De Block. “In the name of the federal government, I offer my sincere condolences to her loved ones and wish them much courage in this difficult moment. I also thank the entire medical staff for their professionalism and availability.”

    Related News

     

    “Our thoughts today go out to the family, but also to the medical staff who have been working uninterruptedly since the arrival of the coronavirus, with professionalism and composure,” added Maron. Both ministers call on the media to respect the period of mourning of the family of the deceased patient.

    In Belgium, 267 cases have been confirmed so far. An update on how many new infections have been registered in the last 24 hours is expected ay 11:30 AM.

    For the latest information, click here.

    The Brussels Times

