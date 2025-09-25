Car sales stay stable in Europe in August

Thursday 25 September 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
The plug for charching an electric car pictured, in Antwerp, November 2024. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem.

Registrations of new cars in Europe saw a slight decline of 0.1% to 7.16 million vehicles compared to the same period last year, the ACEA automotive association announced on Thursday.

Electric cars made up 15.8% of total sales during the first eight months of the year.

Hybrid cars continued to gain market share, now representing 34.7% of sales.

Vehicles running on petrol and diesel experienced a sharp drop in market share, falling from 47.6% in August 2024 to 37.5% in August 2025.

In the first eight months of 2025, 1.132 million electric vehicles were registered, with significant growth observed in Germany (+39.2%), Belgium (+14.4%), and the Netherlands (+5.1%).

Hybrid car registrations totalled 2.485 million, with notable increases in France (+30.5%), Spain (+29.3%), and Germany (+10.1%).

Declines in petrol and diesel cars were recorded across all major markets.

