Car sales stay stable in Europe in August

The plug for charching an electric car pictured, in Antwerp, November 2024. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem.

Registrations of new cars in Europe saw a slight decline of 0.1% to 7.16 million vehicles compared to the same period last year, the ACEA automotive association announced on Thursday.

Electric cars made up 15.8% of total sales during the first eight months of the year.

Hybrid cars continued to gain market share, now representing 34.7% of sales.

Vehicles running on petrol and diesel experienced a sharp drop in market share, falling from 47.6% in August 2024 to 37.5% in August 2025.

In the first eight months of 2025, 1.132 million electric vehicles were registered, with significant growth observed in Germany (+39.2%), Belgium (+14.4%), and the Netherlands (+5.1%).

Hybrid car registrations totalled 2.485 million, with notable increases in France (+30.5%), Spain (+29.3%), and Germany (+10.1%).

Declines in petrol and diesel cars were recorded across all major markets.

Related News