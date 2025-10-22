Belgians have few days left to claim €1,000 Dieselgate compensation

Credit : Belga

Only a few days remain to claim compensation linked to the "Dieselgate" scandal. So far, just 2,400 Belgians have done so, even though more than 320,000 drivers are believed to be eligible.

Victims have until 26 October to file a claim against Volkswagen. Consumer organisation Test Achats reminded readers of Het Laatste Nieuws on Wednesday that time is running out.

The "Dieselgate" scandal stems from Volkswagen's use, between 2009 and 2015, of illegal software designed to fraudulently reduce emissions during regulatory testing. The deception also affected Audi, Skoda and Seat models fitted with the EA189 diesel engine.

In July 2023, a Brussels court found Volkswagen guilty of misleading Belgian consumers and ordered the carmaker to compensate affected drivers.

Anyone who purchased a vehicle between 1 September 2014 and 22 September 2015 can still join the collective action before 26 October to seek financial redress. Those who bought their cars before that period are only eligible if they had granted power of attorney to Test Achats, which brought the case.

Claims must be submitted exclusively via the Test Achats website. "Those who meet the criteria will receive 5% of the car's purchase price," said spokesperson Laura Clays. "If the vehicle was sold, it’s 5% of the difference between the purchase and resale price." On average, that amounts to around €1,000 per person.

