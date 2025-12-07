Macron threatens China with tariffs over EU trade surplus

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the closing session of the Franco-Portuguese Business Forum in Porto, on the second day of a state visit to Portugal, on February 28, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned China of possible import tariffs if the country does not reduce its trade surplus with the European Union, as he stated in an interview with Les Echos after his visit to China.

Macron revealed that he had expressed to Chinese officials that, should they fail to act, Europe may be forced to respond in the coming months with strong measures. He mentioned potential actions akin to those taken by the United States under former President Donald Trump, including tariffs on Chinese goods.

EU Member States cannot individually decide trade policies with nations outside the bloc, as such matters fall under the authority of the European Commission. Macron acknowledged the difficulty of persuading all 27 EU countries to support his stance, pointing to Germany’s differing position due to its significant exports to China.

Macron voiced concerns over China’s impact on Europe’s industrial and innovation model, traditionally rooted in sectors like machinery and automotive manufacturing. He also criticised the protectionist measures introduced by Trump, saying they have exacerbated challenges, flooding European markets with Chinese goods.

He warned of a high-stakes situation, stating, “We are caught between the two, and this is a matter of life or death for European industry.”

