Gold and silver continue to surge in price following record-breaking 2025

A one kilo Swiss gold bar and US dollars gold coins. Credit: Joel Saget/AFP via Belga

Gold and silver prices continued to rise on Friday, following a record-breaking year in 2025 with their highest values since 1979.

Gold increased by 1.3% on Friday morning, reaching $4,375.15 per ounce. Silver climbed by 2.5%, hitting $73.45.

Over the course of 2025, gold surged by nearly 65%, while silver skyrocketed by almost 150%.

These price hikes are largely driven by speculation around tariffs and high demand for metals in industrial applications. Silver is heavily used in electronics, solar panels, and electric vehicles.

Gold, on the other hand, remains a safe-haven asset, with its rising value linked to geopolitical uncertainties, particularly tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

Related News