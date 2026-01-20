School meals in City of Brussels exempt from VAT increase, says Mayor

Illustrative image of a classroom. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

The planned VAT increase will not affect school meals provided in schools in the city of Brussels, confirmed Mayor Philippe Close on Monday evening.

During a city council meeting, Close addressed questions from Benoît Hellings of the Ecolo party.

Close explained that Brussels established a VAT Unit “1000” in 2007, encompassing entities such as the city administration, the public social welfare centre (CPAS), the meal delivery service Les Cuisines Bruxelloises, public hospitals, community centres, and others.

The Federal Government approved new fiscal measures as part of a budget agreement last November. These include a 12% VAT rate on certain prepared takeaway meals with a shelf life of up to two days, raising concerns about potential impacts on school meals.

However, Close clarified that services provided to the city by Les Cuisines Bruxelloises are exempt from VAT because they are classified as internal operations within the VAT Unit “1000”.

This exemption applies not only to school meals but also to meals provided to nurseries, nursing homes, the social welfare service (CPAS), and public hospitals such as Brugmann, Saint-Pierre, Bordet, and Huderf.

By contrast, other municipalities and welfare centres served by Les Cuisines Bruxelloises may be affected by the VAT increase. Close stated that they are waiting for the final royal decree and pledged to minimise any impact within the available flexibility. This matter will be discussed at an upcoming board meeting.

He added that the royal decree has not yet been published, and expressed hope that collective service exemptions would be included in the final text.

