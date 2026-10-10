Germany continues to work with EU on Russian sanctions

(L-R) Markus Soeder, the leader of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the co-leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Lars Klingbeil address journalists as they arrive to meet for talks on forming a coalition government at the SPD headquarters in the Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin on March 28, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Germany said it is continuing to work with its European Union partners on new sanctions against Russia, despite Donald Trump’s announcement of a deal to supply Russian diesel to US and global markets and to lift sanctions on Moscow.

Berlin, a major military ally of Kyiv, said only that it had taken note of the US decision and reaffirmed its support for Ukraine.

In a written statement sent to AFP on Saturday, German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said Germany remained committed to backing Ukraine in what he described as its defensive struggle, while also pursuing diplomatic efforts towards a peace settlement.

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Trump announced on Friday that he had negotiated the delivery of large volumes of Russian diesel to the US and global markets, lifting sanctions on Moscow to allow the deal to go ahead.

The move drew a sharp rebuke from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who described the decision as “unworthy.”

The surprise announcement came on the same day that talks between US and Ukrainian officials on the war with Russia resumed in Miami.

National security advisers from several European countries were also present at those discussions.

Kornelius, spokesman for Conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz, said Berlin’s position, like that of its European partners, remained clear.

He said the German government was keeping in place its sanctions on Russia and, together with its European partners, was working on new measures.

“Our support for Ukraine in its defensive struggle remains unwavering. Diplomatic work towards a peace solution continues,” he added.