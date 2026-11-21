European Council President António Costa has proposed capping the EU’s 2028-2034 budget at €1.78 trillion, €204 billion less than the European Commission’s original plan.

Presenting a compromise on Saturday, Costa said the budget matched the bloc’s ambitions, kept national contributions within reasonable limits and included a balanced package of new own resources.

EU leaders from the 27 Member States are due to discuss the proposal at a special summit in Brussels next week.

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The European Commission put forward a seven-year budget of €1.99 trillion last summer, equivalent to 1.16% of the EU’s gross national income.

That proposal met resistance from Germany, the Netherlands and other Member States that are net contributors to the EU budget.

After the Irish presidency suggested last month cutting the budget to €1.83 trillion, Costa reduced the figure by a further almost €50 billion.

His proposal would therefore be around 10% below the Commission’s original plan.

Costa said the plan would help keep increases in Member States’ contributions under control.

According to the Portuguese politician, national contributions would rise only modestly on average, from 0.8% to 0.82% of Member States’ gross national income.

The proposal also includes new EU revenue streams intended to limit the rise in national contributions.

These new sources of income, including a new levy on large digital companies, are expected to raise about €60 billion a year.