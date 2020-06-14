 
Brussels galleries to hold open-door weekend
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 June, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels galleries to hold open-door weekend...
Anti-racists, far-right demonstrators protest in London...
Coronavirus: Concert at Mini-Europe to be streamed on...
New investigation against former FIFA president...
Blokker plans to take over debt-stricken Hema...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 14 June 2020
    Brussels galleries to hold open-door weekend
    Anti-racists, far-right demonstrators protest in London
    Coronavirus: Concert at Mini-Europe to be streamed on Sunday night
    New investigation against former FIFA president
    Blokker plans to take over debt-stricken Hema
    Capitalism incompatible with climate action, survey suggests
    De Block critical of plan by four countries to buy up vaccines
    French police stage nighttime protest at Arc de Triomphe
    Winston Churchill photo briefly disappears from Google search
    ‘Racist, rapist’: statue of Italian journalist defaced
    Coronavirus: global deaths top 427,000
    IKEA in talks to repay government corona support
    111 new infections, 5 deaths in Belgium
    France lifts ban on gatherings of over 10 people
    Free Rail Pass will cost SNCB €100 million
    Parliament chair calls for truth and reconciliation commission on Belgium’s colonial history
    One in six Belgian independents denied coronavirus relief
    Leopold II: What is actually the problem?
    ‘The pandemic is not over,’ warns EU agency
    Reduced military ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday
    View more

    Brussels galleries to hold open-door weekend

    Sunday, 14 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Over 40 Brussels galleries will hold in an open-door weekend on 20 and 21 June, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, to mark their reopening, Brussels Gallery Weekend announced on Saturday.

    Access to the participating galleries will be free of charge. Some are offering prospective visitors the possibility of reserving time slots for their visits, which will be done singly or in strictly limited numbers.

    “Some galleries have begun to reopen a bit, like other small businesses, but most have come together to reopen from 20-21 June with a view to doing something in common,” Brussels Gallery Weekend Director Sybille du Roy explained.

    Related Articles

     

    ”This Brussels Gallery Weekend is thus a special post-lockdown event that enables us to mark the occasion. Many galleries will feature local artists.”

    During the lockdown linked to the new coronavirus pandemic, many galleries ran online expositions and interviews with artists. “Contemporary art galleries are essential engines of cultural life in Belgium, like theatres and cinemas,” gallery owner Rodolphe Janssen said. “Our role is not only to sell and defend our artists but also to allow thousands of visitors to discover contemporary Belgian and international art each year.”

    Galleries usually close for two to three weeks in summer, then reopen in September with a special programme for Brussels Gallery Weekend, held each year on the weekend of 3 September to mark the start of the new season.

    This year’s edition, the 13th, will be kept on 3-6 September with an adapted formula: 4 long days instead of one evening and three long days.

    The Generation Brussels exposition, which showcases emerging artists, will leave the Vanderborght Building and go to various show windows and public places in different communes, thus enabling visitors to discover young creations along an outdoor itinerary that will guide them from gallery to gallery.

    The Brussels Times