Bart De Wever describes Jewish caricatures at Alost Carnaval as “disrespectful”

For Nieuw Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) Chairman Bart De Wever, the Jewish caricatures displayed at the Alost Carnaval last year were “disrespectful.”

Speaking on Monday at the presentation of a book by his N-VA colleague André Gantman, De Wever gave the thumbs down to the caricatures as well as the defence offered by Alost Mayor Christoph D’Haese, who also hails from the N-VA.

Since late last year, the Alost Carnaval is no longer recognised by UNESCO as part of the world’s cultural heritage.

Alost found itself at the centre of a major controversy last year because of a highly criticised float with Jewish caricatures that shocked the Jewish community, which saw similarities with pre-World War II images.

UNESCO called the recognition of the carnaval into question but, in the end, the communal authorities of Alost pre-empted any action by the UN organization by asking for its removal from the world heritage list.

“Alost residents have had enough of the grotesque recriminations,” D’Haese had declared ahead of the official decision. “We are neither anti-Semitic or racist. Anyone who keeps saying that is acting in bad faith.” D’Haese has consistently defended the Carnival participants responsible, stressing that they had had no intention of causing harm to anyone.

However, Bart De Wever stressed that he understood the feelings of the Jewish community. Ignoring them “is disrespectful,” he said.

De Wever added that it was better to take the feelings within the Jewish community into account. “I understand very well that some images, whatever the intention with which they are presented, shock people’s sensitivities. That shows a lack of empathy. It’s disrespectful. End of Story !” he concluded.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times