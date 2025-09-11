'EU is lacking results' - MEPs react to von der Leyen's speech

EP Plenary session - State of the European Union - #SOTEU2025 / Statement by Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President. Credit: EU

European Commission Ursula von der Leyen’s landmark State of the Union speech did little to reassure the concerns of MEPs who backed her for a second term last year.

Amid heightened global tensions, the annual State of the Union speech presented European Commission President with a golden opportunity to re-steer the ship during her second premiership.

Over the summer, von der Leyen has been heavily criticised over the unbalanced US-EU tariff tensions, being sidelined in Ukraine 'peace' discussions, and the longstanding inaction against Israel's war in Gaza.

During the speech, she acknowledged the backlash over the EU-US deal and announced tougher sanctions against Israel. Calling for great EU unity and autonomy, she also reiterated many of her priorities from her second term: raising defence spending, boosting economic competitiveness and simplifying business.

'Classic VDL speech'

However, not all MEPs were persuaded by the address, with some arguing that many policies had simply been rebranded.

"This was a classic State of the Union speech as we've seen von der Leyen do in the past, showing that she knows what the challenges are for Europe, but is lacking on results," Belgian MEP Kathleen Van Brempt (S&D - Vooruit) told The Brussels Times on Wednesday.

"She has delivered on around 10% of the promises she previously made – that's too little," Van Brempt continued. She cited US tariffs and the controversial trade deal, as well as the coercion from China dumping its steel on European markets – as key geopolitical challenges to overcome.

"People and businesses, workers and businesses in Europe feel the pressure every day of what is happening in the world, and they need solutions," she stated.

Yet, within her right-wing political group, von der Leyen still enjoys a strong backing. "I have always been and after today, still remain, a firm supporter of President von der Leyen," Belgian MEP Liesbet Sommen (EPP - CD&V) told The Brussels Times on Wednesday.

Sommen underlined that Europe’s troubles are the symptom of a deeper issue of indecisiveness and division rather than a lack of leadership from the Commission President.

"She might have the most difficult job in the world. It's true Europe has been facing some turbulence lately, but that is no reason to start questioning our pilot now," Sommen underlined.

Far-right flirt

Over the last year, the European Commission President has been widely criticised due to her political group, the EPP, siding with the large far-right block in the European Parliament.

Von der Leyen has been accused of reneging on the pro-EU majority agreement which helped get her elected with the support from the socialists and liberals. On various issues, including climate or migration, the EPP has voted with the far-right.

"Von der Leyen must choose between pro-European forces and the nationalist, extremist right," French MEP Sandro Gozi (Renew - European Democrats) said in reaction to the speech.

"We expect swift, effective, and coherent action. And we will be demanding: none of this can be achieved with the far-right. If she makes that choice, we will stand with her; if she continues in ambiguity, she will be without us."

Among Socialist MEPs too, there was widespread concerns over the cooperation agreement, initially lauded by the Commission President but then attacked by EPP leader and German MEP Manfred Weber.

"I think that von der Leyen knows that European solutions must come from the centre," Van Brempt (S&D) said. "But you also see that there's a problem, because right after that, Manfred Weber started attacking the cooperation agreement."

Van Brempt stressed that it was not the socialists, liberals or greens pushing the EPP towards the so-called Venezuela coalition with the far-right. "Let that be clear. We have stood there time and time again, ready to talk, ready to negotiate."

Belgian MEP Assita Kanko (N-VA - ECR), a soft Eurosceptic who votes with the far-right block, took to social media on Wednesday to respond to the renewed calls for the pro-European majority.

"The EU should free itself from the destructive socialist pressure. A centre-right majority is possible in the European Parliament. A majority that will reduce red tape... and set the innovative powers of our private sector free."

Seconds on social policy

Yet many EU lawmakers noted how European Commission President’s speech on Wednesday was, once again, short on details relating to social issues.

Belgian MEP Estelle Ceulemans (S&D - PS) told The Brussels Times that she timed von der Leyen's speech for references to social policy, and counted only 25 seconds out of 1.5 hours.

"Unfortunately, there is still a whole aspect of Europe that was completely missing, and that is obviously social issues," Ceulemans said on Wednesday.

The Liège-born MEP stressed that while there are clear external security challenges, these should not come at the expense of Europe's internal (social) security.

Belgian MEP Saskia Bricmont (Greens/EFA - Ecolo) was also unimpressed. "After a year in office, or rather six, we were expecting action, not plans and strategies with catchy names," Bricmont told The Brussels Times.

"Her speech illustrates the glaring imbalance between what is becoming a ‘Europe of war’, with no idea on how to get out of it, and a Commission that is not up to the task of tackling the climate crisis and social division."

Both Ceulemans (S&D) and Bricmont (Greens/EFA) welcomed the references on housing, but were unsatisfied with the level of commitment shown by the EU leader.

"Her few announcements, particularly on housing and the fight against poverty, are important," Bricmont explained. "But the promises are the same from speech to speech, and Europeans are still waiting for the social Europe that has been promised to them for so many years."

European Green Deal

On the Green/EFA side, despite having mentioned it in passing, von der Leyen continues to face accusations of undoing or watering down the European Green Deal.

"The dismantling of the Green Deal continues: it claims to be maintaining the climate target for 2040, but the measures announced are exclusively geared towards competitiveness, not ecological and social transition." Bricmont underlines.

Von der Leyen's announcement on "eating European" to help agriculture was also lambasted by Bricmont as "greenwashing", particularly given her support for the EU-Mercosur agreement. "The agreement is destructive to our agricultural model. Switching to local food requires a change in the commercial model!"

Pressure on Gaza

One of the key takeaways from Wednesday's speech was the European Commission's proposal to ask EU Member State governments to suspend trade with Israel and sanction extremist Israeli ministers and violent settlers. Von der Leyen showed a marked shift in her stance towards the Netanyahu government since the initial shocking and fatal Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians October 7 2023.

These measures "are welcome", Irish MEP Barry Andrews (Renew Europe - Fianna Fáil), told The Brussels Times on Wednesday.

"President von der Leyen has today finally bowed somewhat to pressure on Gaza. The ball is now clearly in the court of governments to act against Israel." He also called on Germany to shift their position. "They must now act. It is already too late."

Belgian MEPs Van Brempt, Ceulemans and Bricmont also welcomed the action taken on Gaza and against the Israeli government.

"The commission knows that you cannot plead for international law and human rights in Ukraine and not do it for the people in Gaza," Van Brempt (S&D) said. "So it's good that she took a step there, and finally will put forward proposals within her own competences."

'Decisive year'

Overall, the mood among MEPs showed that von der Leyen has her work cut out this year. Last week, two separate no-confidence motions were being prepared against the Commission leader in October, one from the radical left and another from the far-right.

"There will always be political divide. In her state of the union address, President von der Leyen has to unite the views from all political parties to gain trust and make a real difference on content in the years ahead," Liesbet Sommen (EPP) said.

"As you can imagine, not everyone is as pleased to hear everything that's announced, but overall, I think she satisfied most," the Flemish Christian democrat added.

On the socialist side, Ceulemans (S&D) believes Europe is in a "dangerous" situation, particularly ahead of the crucial EU budget negotiations on the Multi-Annual Financial Framework (MFF).

"Clearly, this second year will once again be decisive. Let's just say that the first year didn't reassure us."

Related News