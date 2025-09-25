Apple demands EU to repeal flagship law against tech giant abuses

This photograph shows a hand-held smartphone with the Apple company logo and the European Union logo in the background, in Brussels on September 9, 2024. Credit: Belga / AFP

Apple has called on the European Union to repeal the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a landmark regulation designed to curb the dominance of tech giants, claiming it undermines user experience and safety.

In its submission to a consultation by the European Commission, the California-based tech giant argued that the DMA should be replaced by more suitable legislation.

As an alternative to repeal, Apple proposed substantial changes, including the creation of an independent regulatory agency separate from the European Commission to enforce the rules.

The company criticised the act for forcing delays in the rollout of certain features to European consumers while engineers ensure they comply with Brussels’ requirements.

Apple’s closed ecosystem, which it claims enhances user security and convenience, stands in direct contrast to the DMA’s principles, which significantly strengthened EU competition rules.

Under the DMA, companies face fines of up to 10% of their global revenue, rising to 20% for repeated violations.

In April, Apple was fined €500 million by the European Commission for unfair terms on its App Store, the first such penalty issued under the DMA. The company has appealed the decision.

Trump has previously said that he would impose additional tariffs on all countries with digital taxes, legislation or regulations.

He claimed they were "all designed to harm or discriminate against American technology" – something the EU roundly rejects, as the law was designed to ensure fairer competition and user control on the European market.

Related News