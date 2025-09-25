Mysterious drone activity closes Danish airport again

Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Unidentified drones flew over the vicinity of Aalborg Airport in Denmark on Wednesday night, prompting the closure of the airspace, the North Jutland police confirmed on Thursday morning.

The drones, first reported at 21:45 on Wednesday, left the area before they could be intercepted or destroyed, police said.

The last sighting of a drone occurred at 00:54 on Thursday near the airport, according to the authorities.

"It was not possible to neutralise the drones, which flew over a wide area for several hours," a police statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) said.

Thorkild Fogde, a Danish police official, noted that the flying objects emitted lights and exhibited behaviour similar to drones spotted near Copenhagen Airport earlier in the week.

The closure of Aalborg’s airspace was initially expected to remain in effect until 06:00 on Thursday.

Separately, South Jutland police reported sightings of drones near Esbjerg, Sønderborg, and Skrydstrup airports starting from 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Skrydstrup, notably, is home to a military airbase housing Denmark’s F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.

No details have yet emerged about the type of drones involved or their operators.

These incidents come just two days after airspace around Copenhagen Airport in Denmark and Oslo Airport in Norway was closed due to similar unidentified drone activity.

Related News