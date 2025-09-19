Belgium invests €35 million in decoy defence system

A member of the Belgian Defence. Credit: Belga

Belgium will allocate €35 million for advanced decoy defence systems for its four new anti-submarine warfare frigates, acquired in partnership with the Netherlands, the Council of Ministers decided on Friday.

The investment includes an initial stock of 344 above-water and 100 underwater decoys. These systems, designed to create false targets and emit misleading signals, will be supplemented later to meet NATO standards.

According to Defence Minister Theo Francken, such systems are essential for protecting ships and their crews from threats like drones, guided missiles, and torpedoes.

Belgium’s collaboration with the Netherlands as part of the joint frigate programme allows both countries to benefit from economies of scale, while improving interoperability between their navies.

"This investment enhances the protection of our maritime capacities and ensures that our future frigates are equipped with the most modern defence systems," Francken (N-VA) stated. "Together with the Netherlands, we are building a strong, reliable navy ready to face tomorrow’s challenges."

