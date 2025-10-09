Von der Leyen's European Commission survives two no confidence votes

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday 8 October 2025. Credit: EU

The European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen survived two votes of no confidence, initiated by the far-right and the radical left, in the European Parliament on Thursday.

The far-right Patriots for Europe motion, supported by parties including Vlaams Belang, received 179 votes in favour, 378 against, and 37 abstentions.

The Left’s motion, presented with backing from PTB-PVDA and independent MEP Rudi Kennes, gained 133 votes in favour, 383 against, and 78 abstentions.

Both motions criticised trade agreements struck by the Von der Leyen Commission with the United States and the Mercosur bloc, alleging they were made "without a proper mandate".

The Left also condemned the perceived lack of action on the situation in Gaza as well as issues related to the climate crisis and social inequalities across Europe.

The Patriots accused the Commission of failing to address the EU’s economic and social decline, worsening security conditions, and alleged overreach of its powers.

The defeat of the motions came as no surprise. The centre-right, social-democrats, liberals, and greens had already announced their decision not to support them, although the latter three groups urged the Commission to follow words with actions.

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), which has far-right and soft Eurosceptic parties, allowed members to vote freely but emphasised their opposition to enforcing rules arbitrarily in Europe.

Earlier this week, Von der Leyen herself called for unity and extended an olive branch to MEPs.

Despite their failure, the motions highlight the significant dissatisfaction within the Parliament toward the Commission and reflect shifting dynamics since the most recent elections.

These shifts have also made it easier for fringe parties to gather the required 72 signatures to present such motions.

