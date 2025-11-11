EU negotiators reach deal to cut red tape for farmers

Illustrative image of farming. Credit: Belga/Tom Goyvaerts

Negotiators from EU member states and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on Monday to reduce the administrative burden and number of inspections for European farmers.

"The rules for obtaining European agricultural subsidies must be simplified, especially for organic farmers," announced the Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU. Farmers will also be given better ways to insure themselves against risks.

Moreover, member states will be permitted to provide financial assistance to farmers in crisis situations, such as after a natural disaster, to help ensure that the affected farms can continue operating.

"It's important to make farming easier in Europe because this will help the agricultural industry grow and become stronger - boosting the sector's competitiveness across Europe," said Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre.

The negotiations were based on a proposal made by the European Commission in May to strengthen the competitiveness of European agriculture.

The Commission believes that a simplified subsidy system could save agricultural businesses up to 1.6 billion euros. For national governments, such a simplification would mean savings of 200 million euros.

Following protests by farmers in several European countries, including Belgium, the EU agreed to provide more support to the sector. The farmers had complained, among other things, about excessive bureaucracy.

The agreement reached on Monday evening still needs to be approved by the member states and the European Parliament.

