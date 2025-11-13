EU completes €18.1b loan programme for Ukraine as support passes €187b

Credit: Belga / AFP

The European Commission has disbursed the final €4.1 billion tranche of its exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) to Ukraine, with total EU support now surpassing €187 billion since the start of Russia's war of aggression in 2022.

The latest transfer completes this year's MFA programme, with a total of €18.1 billion in loans delivered, the Commission said in its statement Thursday.

The loans are being repaid using proceeds from immobilised Russian sovereign assets held within the European Union, under the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism — a process where profits generated from frozen Russian government funds are used to back repayments.

Additional funds under Ukraine facility

Alongside the completion of the MFA loans, the Commission announced a further regular payment of over €1.8 billion under the Ukraine Facility.

This programme is intended to boost Ukraine's economic stability and support ongoing reforms and investment projects, based on compliance with targets set out in Ukraine's reform and development plan.

Total European Union support for Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 has surpassed €187 billion.

Related News