De Wever to meet Commission President Von der Leyen this afternoon

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. Credit: Belga

Belgian Premier Bart De Wever will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday to discuss various topics, which could potentially include the frozen Russian assets.

The meeting is part of a series of regular consultations, according to von der Leyen’s spokesperson, who did not provide specific details. However, frozen Russian funds were highly likely to be among the topics.

The European Commission plans to allocate around €140 billion to Ukraine via Russian assets frozen primarily at Euroclear in Brussels. Belgium has expressed concerns about the financial and legal risks, insisting all EU countries share responsibility.

During the October EU summit, Belgium’s scepticism prevented a breakthrough, and the Commission was tasked with exploring “various options” for financing Ukraine.

Von der Leyen has since outlined three possible approaches: utilising frozen Russian assets, issuing shared EU debt, or direct contributions from member states. She described using Russian funds as the “most effective” solution.

Friday’s meeting includes “various subjects,” according to the spokesperson. While journalists speculated on frozen Russian assets being discussed, she confirmed ongoing dialogue with Belgian authorities but noted no breakthrough during a previous meeting.

When asked whether Belgium might reconsider its stance, von der Leyen’s spokesperson remained cautious but stressed the Commission’s commitment to addressing Belgium’s concerns. The issue will be revisited during December’s EU summit.

