EU reaches initial agreement on 2026 budget

Aerial view of the European Parliament in Brussels.

The European Union member states and the European Parliament have reached an agreement on the EU budget for 2026, totalling €192.8 billion.

This figure includes €715 million set aside to address unforeseen needs, a request supported by a majority of member states seeking a financial safety net.

During negotiations, which stretched late into Friday night, the European Parliament successfully overturned several proposed cuts by member states.

The member states had originally pushed for a budget of €186.2 billion, but the Parliament secured an additional €6.6 billion.

These extra funds are earmarked for defence spending, border management, and bolstering competitiveness.

The provisional budget agreement is expected to be ratified by member states on 24 November.

The European Parliament will vote on the agreement during its plenary session at the end of November.

