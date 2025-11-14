Google proposes changes to ad service following EU fine

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Tech giant Google submitted a proposal to the European Commission to address complaints that its advertising technology distorts competition.

In September, the Commission fined Google €2.95 billion over its practices, a decision which the US-based company has appealed.

Advertisers and publishers of websites and apps rely on digital tools to place advertisements that are not directly linked to search queries, such as those on news platforms. These tools help deliver ads to the most relevant websites, apps, and target audiences.

The Commission has accused Google of abusing its dominant position in advertising technology for years to favour its own services.

As Google operates across the entire digital advertising supply chain, this behaviour reportedly harms competitors. Following its investigation, the Commission imposed a substantial fine and gave Google 60 days to propose solutions.

To avoid being forced to divest certain activities, Google suggested measures such as allowing publishers to set multiple minimum prices for bids on ad space. The company also aims to offer advertisers and publishers more options and greater flexibility.

A spokesperson for the European Commission stated that an assessment will now be conducted to determine whether Google’s proposals effectively address the issue.

