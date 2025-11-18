EU pours €600m to decarbonise transport across Europe

500 new public charging points will be added along roads included in the European transport network

Over €600 million have been earmarked by the EU on projects reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector across the bloc.

The selected projects focus on infrastructure for recharging and refuelling in the aviation, maritime and automobile sectors.

The initiatives are located in urban centres, ports, airports, and sections of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T).

Part of the funds will go to further support the so-called Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF) scheme, designed to expand the EU's alternative fuel supply network.

As part of the funding package, over 500 new public charging points will be added along roads included in the European transport network.

It includes megawatt chargers, which are high-capacity charging stations for heavy-duty vehicles such as lorries.

