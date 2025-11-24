EU leaders to attend meeting on Ukraine this morning

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President António Costa pictured ahead of a European council summit (23-24/10), in Brussels, Thursday 23 October 2025. Credit: Belga

European Council President António Costa has convened an informal meeting of EU heads of state and government on Ukraine for Monday at 10:30.

The meeting will take place alongside the EU-African Union Summit, held on Monday and Tuesday in Luanda, Angola.

EU leaders unable to attend in person, such as Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever – who recently finalised a major federal budget agreement – have been invited to join via video conference.

Last week, US President Donald Trump proposed a 28-point plan aimed at ending the conflict triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022 and has lasted nearly four years.

Early on Monday, the US and Ukraine stated that any future peace agreement must fully respect Ukraine’s sovereignty. This followed “constructive” talks in Geneva involving American, Ukrainian, and European representatives.

