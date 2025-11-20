EU welcomes US peace initiative, but stresses that 'Ukraine and EU must be involved'

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas welcomes the United States' initiative for a peace plan for Ukraine, but stressed that Ukraine and the EU must also be on board.

The US and Russia have secretly developed a 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine, Axios reports. Without mentioning the US by name, Kallas said on Thursday morning that "the recent news" would be discussed.

"There must be a just and lasting peace. We welcome any effort to achieve that, but Ukraine and the EU must also be on board," she said.

There is clearly one aggressor – Russia – and one victim – Ukraine – in the conflict, Kallas said. "And we have not heard any concessions from Russia yet. They could have agreed to an unconditional ceasefire long ago."

Support for Ukraine

Kallas also indicated that, to her knowledge, no European officials were involved in the discussions about the plan. Several ministers pointed out that the details of the plan are not yet known and are therefore reserving their judgment.

According to various media outlets, the plan would include the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and other Ukrainian territories, among other things. Ukraine would have to completely evacuate Donetsk and Luhansk and halve its army.

Polish Minister Radosław Sikorski disagreed, saying that it is "not the victim's ability to defend itself that should be limited, but the attacker's ability to act aggressively," he emphasised. However, he did add that Poland supports in principle every attempt to achieve peace in Ukraine.

The office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also called Ukraine's withdrawal from areas it continues to control "an unacceptable outcome."

On Thursday, the foreign ministers will also discuss how to take stricter action against the so-called shadow fleet. These are ships used to circumvent sanctions.

Several options

During the previous Foreign Affairs Council meeting, it was decided to gather best practices to explore how to take tougher action. One possible option would be to add ships to the list outside the scope of the sanctions packages.

The European Commission's proposals for further financing of Ukraine, including the notorious recovery loan using Russian assets, which Belgium is very cautious about, are not explicitly on the agenda, but will undoubtedly be discussed.

"We must quickly find a solution that does not fall solely on the shoulders of a few countries," said Dutch Foreign Minister David Van Weel. He envisions "several options," including the use of the assets. The Netherlands is not in favour of a joint loan.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who chairs the meeting on behalf of the Danish EU Presidency, said Thursday that "the innovative use of Russian assets is the key to success."

His Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó believes that the flow of money to Ukraine must stop. "It is insane that the President of the European Commission is sending a letter to the Member States asking for another €100 billion to Ukraine when a corrupt system is in power there."

