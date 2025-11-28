Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán to meet Putin in Moscow

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this Friday to discuss energy supplies to Hungary and possible peace efforts in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Hungary remains largely dependent on Russian oil and gas, despite European Union initiatives to reduce this reliance. Orbán stated on Facebook that his visit aims to ensure Hungary’s energy supply for the upcoming winter and next year, emphasising the need for affordable prices.

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announcing the leaders will discuss energy matters and the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Orbán travelled to the United States to address Hungary’s energy needs. During the visit, former US President Donald Trump granted Hungary an exemption from sanctions on Russian oil and gas use, and a nuclear energy cooperation agreement was also signed.

In his video post, Orbán boasted about securing all necessary oil and gas supplies from Russia, underscoring Hungary’s reliance on Russian energy sources.

The Hungarian leader often diverges from European Union foreign policy stances, maintaining close ties with both Trump and Putin.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Hungary has resisted seeking alternative energy suppliers and remains heavily dependent on Russian oil.

Related News