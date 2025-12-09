EU and Qatar begin talks on strategic partnership agreement

Credit: Qatar Foreign Ministry

The European Union and Qatar have officially launched negotiations for a Strategic Partnership Agreement.

On Saturday EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, met with Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha.

The negotiations aim to deepen cooperation between the EU and Qatar. The leaders discussed regional security and economic cooperation, according to statement from the European Commission.

The new framework builds on the EU’s 2022 Joint Communication, which set out plans for stronger relations with Gulf countries, and recent commitments made at the 2024 EU-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Brussels.

Kaja Kallas declared in Doha that Qatar’s role as a regional partner are part of plans to advance long-term cooperation.

The talks follow the EU's wider diplomatic push in the Gulf and Mediterranean regions, including frameworks such as the Pact for the Mediterranean.

