EU and UAE start talks on Strategic Partnership Agreement

The European Union and the United Arab Emirates are in negotiations to sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement, The European Commission confirms.

The talks build on previous cooperation frameworks between the EU and UAE, including the 2022 EU Joint Communication on the Gulf and the joint agenda set by European and Gulf leaders at the 2024 EU-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

The new agreement is intended to strengthen collaboration in key sectors including digitalisation, artificial intelligence, energy, environmental protection, and security.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Dubravka Šuica, Commissioner for the Mediterranean, and Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Envoy to the EU.

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative and Vice-President, said the negotiations are part of a broader effort to promote stability in the region, with particular reference to ongoing humanitarian efforts in Gaza and discussions about the civil war in Sudan.

