French President announces Coalition of the Willing meeting in January

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the closing session of the Franco-Portuguese Business Forum in Porto, on the second day of a state visit to Portugal, on February 28, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that Paris will host a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in early January to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace agreement with Russia.

Macron shared the news on social media platform X, stating that the gathering, involving members of the “Coalition of the Willing,” will aim to finalise each country’s specific contributions.

Prior to the announcement, Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and several other European leaders.

The French leader emphasised progress on security guarantees, which he described as essential for establishing a fair and lasting peace. Macron also held separate talks with Zelenskyy.

Along with several other European leaders, I took part this evening in an exchange with Presidents @ZelenskyyUa and @realDonaldTrump. I then spoke with President Zelensky. We are making progress on the security guarantees that will be central to building a just and lasting… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 29, 2025

The announcement follows a meeting on Sunday between Zelenskyy and Trump at the US President’s residence in Florida.

Trump expressed optimism about resolving the conflict that has persisted since February 2022, though he remained vague about a timeline.

While acknowledging the difficulty of the negotiations, Trump cited “many advances” and suggested he could address Ukraine’s parliament to further his peace plan. He refrained from providing specific details but expressed confidence in achieving a resolution.

Zelenskyy, speaking alongside Trump, echoed the sentiment of progress. He highlighted that 90% of the 20-point American peace plan has been approved, with security guarantees for Ukraine advancing significantly.

He also mentioned that a “prosperity plan” for Ukraine was nearing completion.

Related News