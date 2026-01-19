Farmers leave Belgium by tractor to protest against Mercosur in Strasbourg

Tractors block the streets during a protest action of the farmers to demand measures to support the agricultural sector, on Sunday 18 January 2026, near the Atomium in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Eight Farmers’ Union members left Leuven on Monday morning by tractor to join a farmer demonstration in Strasbourg against the Mercosur trade agreement.

Around one hundred other farmers are set to travel to France by bus on Tuesday.

The large protest is scheduled in Strasbourg for Wednesday, 21 January, coinciding with the European Parliament’s initial vote on the trade deal between the EU and Mercosur countries—Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. While most EU member states have already approved the agreement, it still requires parliamentary endorsement.

The Parliament will also vote on referring the deal to the European Court of Justice, which is expected to assess its compatibility with EU treaties. This vote is anticipated to test the unity of parliamentary factions.

Farmers aim to increase pressure ahead of the vote by demonstrating in Strasbourg. “We continue to oppose the unfair Mercosur trade agreement, along with obstructive European policies that stall businesses in Flanders and reductions to the agricultural policy budget,” said Farmers’ Union President Lode Ceyssens.

